President of France Emmanuel Macron (L) delivers a speech during the official opening of the high level summit at the 4th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) conference as part of his tour in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Students from international schools in Kenya take part in a demonstration against climate change in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Egrets scavenge on the polluted shoreline of the 400-year-old village of Ngor on the western most tip of Africa, Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

The Fourth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) held in the Kenyan capital has reached a provisional general agreement to end marine pollution, although the issue of global deforestation remained unaddressed and renewable energy initiatives for Africa were also not finalized.

The marine agreement, which still needs to be signed, is set to come into force in 2030, and aims to end marine pollution caused by plastics and micro-plastics, according to the leadership of the assembly who met in Nairobi.