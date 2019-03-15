The Fourth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) held in the Kenyan capital has reached a provisional general agreement to end marine pollution, although the issue of global deforestation remained unaddressed and renewable energy initiatives for Africa were also not finalized.
The marine agreement, which still needs to be signed, is set to come into force in 2030, and aims to end marine pollution caused by plastics and micro-plastics, according to the leadership of the assembly who met in Nairobi.