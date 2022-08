Bangladesh police officials speak with Rohingya refugees at the camp after Mohib Ullah, a top Rohingya community leader, was shot dead in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 30 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, speaks during a press conference in Lima, Peru 20 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Paolo Aguilar

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday as part of a three-day official visit during which she will visit Rohingya refugee camps, and amid international NGO complaints of human rights violations in the country.

Bachelet landed in Dhaka Sunday morning, a UN human rights official, Zahid Hossain, told EFE. She was received by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.