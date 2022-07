Phyo Zeya Thaw, former law maker of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, at a regular parliament session at Union Parliament in Naypyitaw, capital of Myanmar, 28 January 2016 (reissued 25 July 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

A United Nations special rapporteur on Monday condemned the Myanmar military junta's executions of four prisoners, including an opposition politician and a respected pro-democracy activist.

"These individuals were tried, convicted and sentenced by a military tribunal without the right of appeal and reportedly without legal counsel, in violation of international human rights law," Tom Andrews, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said in a statement.