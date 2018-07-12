President of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, Kim Yong-nam participates in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Margarita, Venezuela, Sep 17, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, informs to the media on the humanitarian situation in South Sudan, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Jun 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The United Nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs met with the honorary president of North Korea and other members of the regime during his visit to the country, North Korean state media reported Thursday.

Under-Secretary General Mark Lowcock on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Kim Yong-nam, who also serves as chairman of the Presidium of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, the state news agency KCNA reported without providing details on the meeting.