Christine Schraner Burgener (R), the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Myanmar, stands near a Myanmar military transport helicopter while on her way to Maungdaw township at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border region, in Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

Christine Schraner Burgener (C), the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Myanmar, arrives at Sittwe airport while on her way to Maungdaw township at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border region, in Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

Myanmar should bring to justice the perpetrators of the Rohingya crisis that led to the exodus of hundreds of thousands of people from the Muslim minority community to neighboring Bangladesh since August last year, the United Nations said in a statement released late night Thursday in New York.

In the statement, Christine Schraner Burgener, the United Nations Special Envoy for Myanmar, insisted accountability would lead to genuine reconciliation in the western Burmese state of Rakhine, which has been home to the Rohingyas for centuries.