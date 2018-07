Yemen government forces stand-by on the outskirts of Al Hodeida (Yemen) after conquering its international airport and prior to the possible assault against its strategic Red Sea port with a population of 600,000, in Al Hodeida, Yemen, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Najeeb Almahboobi

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (L) holds talks with a Houthi representative after he arrived in Sana'a, Yemen,July 2, 2018.EFE-EPA (FILE)/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemen government forces patrol the outskirts of Al Hodeida (Yemen) after conquering its international airport and prior to the possible assault against its strategic Red Sea port with a population of 600,000, in Al Hodeida, Yemen, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Najeeb Almahboobi

The United Nations (UN) special envoy to Yemen, on Wednesday, described peace talks with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea port city of Al Hodeida as fruitful.

On July 2, Martin Griffiths, the UN's special envoy to Yemen returned to the civil-war-torn country, to convince Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to abandon Al Hodeida and avoid the consequences of a government offensive on the strategic rebel seaport and its population.