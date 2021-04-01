A woman holds a photograph of a victim of crackdown by security forces during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

People travel along a road as fire is set as the symbol of resistance against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 31 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A mother (C) cries as she holds a portrait of her son who died during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

The United Nations' special envoy on Myanmar warned the body's Security Council on Wednesday that a "bloodbath is imminent" in the Southeast Asian nation if the 15 members fail to take action against its military junta.

"Consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia," envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said in a speech obtained by Efe before the closed-door meeting. EFE-EPA