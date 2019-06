A Cambodian worker paints over the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party's logo at its headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) attends a campaign for the Cambodian local council elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

Sam Rainsy, leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), sits in his car as he arrives at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 24 July 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha, 64, is detained during a police raid at his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 3, 2017 (reissued Nov. 16, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

United Nations special rapporteurs called on the Cambodian government Wednesday to end moves to intimidate or silence political opponents.

More than 140 members of the former opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) have been questioned by authorities, detained or summoned in relation to attendance at gatherings or comments supporting two former leaders Kem Sokha and Sam Rainsy, special rapporteurs Rhona Smith and David Kaye said in a statement.