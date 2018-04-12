Yanghee Lee, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, speaks during a press conference after she presented her report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gives a thumbs-up gesture while handcuffed as he leaves after his trial at the court house in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Police push detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) into a vehicle as detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C, back) is also escorted by police officers after their trial hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Two independent United Nations human rights experts Thursday called on Myanmar to release two Reuters reporters who were arrested while investigating the killing of Rohingya Muslims, and to drop the charges against them.

Special rapporteurs on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, and on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, reacted in a statement to a Wednesday decision by a Myanmar court to reject the dismissal of the case against Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.