Two independent United Nations human rights experts Thursday called on Myanmar to release two Reuters reporters who were arrested while investigating the killing of Rohingya Muslims, and to drop the charges against them.
Special rapporteurs on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, and on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, reacted in a statement to a Wednesday decision by a Myanmar court to reject the dismissal of the case against Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.