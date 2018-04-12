A photograph of a closed circuit television shows Pham Van Troi (C) flanked by policemen while on trial for "propaganda against the socialist state" at a courthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 08, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

A group of independent United Nations experts on Thursday urged Vietnam to stop its crackdown on civil society and dissent, after six Vietnamese activists were handed out prison sentences over charges of conspiring to overthrow the government.

UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Michel Frost, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye, and the Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Jose Antonio Guevara Bermudez said in a statement they were concerned that the six activists were detained without trial and were allowed only limited access to legal counsel.