UN expresses regret over not reaching agreement in Yemen conflict

A fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government takes position during the fight against Houthi militiamen in the northeastern province of Marib, Yemen, 11 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government take position during the fight against Houthi militiamen in the northeastern province of Marib, Yemen, 27 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER