The United Nations envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Wednesday said the warring sides in Yemen are far from reaching an agreement to end the country’s long conflict.
UN expresses regret over not reaching agreement in Yemen conflict
A fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government takes position during the fight against Houthi militiamen in the northeastern province of Marib, Yemen, 11 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government take position during the fight against Houthi militiamen in the northeastern province of Marib, Yemen, 27 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
A fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government takes position during the fight against Houthi militiamen in the northeastern province of Marib, Yemen, 29 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
