Photo provided by the United Nations on May 21, 2019, showing Dawn Holland (r), the head of the international body's monitoring unit for the world economy, chief economist Elliot Harris (c) and moderator (l) Dan Shepard with the Information Office during a press conference on the world economy in New York. EFE-EPA/Mark Garten/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The United Nations on Tuesday downgraded its forecast for world economic growth, announcing that it expects overall growth of 2.7 percent this year and 2.9 percent in 2020.

In a revision of its earlier economic outlook, the international body modified downward the figures it had published in January, when it said that it expected the world economy to grow by 3.0 percent both in 2019 and in 2020.