Two women look at clothes next to a sign advertising rental space in the Chinatown tourist district of Singapore, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

Tourists take selfies at the Bosphorus backdropped by the Ortakoy Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Global tourism will suffer losses of between $1.7 and $2.4 trillion this year, equivalent to 1.9-2.7 percent of the world GDP, according to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Wednesday.

The UN agency revealed that global tourism lost $2.4 trillion in 2020 due to the pandemic.