Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres (L) and Argentinean President Mauricio Macri (R) participate in the second conference of High Level of the UN on cooperation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 March 2019. The II High Level Conference of the United Nations on South Cooperation is the most outstanding multilateral cooperation meeting in the emerging world, in which the exchange of experiences is discussed with the aim of strengthening the capacities of the States in this area. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The president of the United Nations General Assembly issued an appeal here Wednesday for strong leadership to fight against isolationist forces and resurgent "extreme nationalism."

"We are witnessing a wave of questioning of the multilateral system, as well as the norms and institutions that we have built with so much effort," Ecuador's Maria Fernanda Espinosa said in Buenos Aires at the inauguration of the Second High-level UN Conference on South-South Cooperation.