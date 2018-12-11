Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the UN General Assembly attends a panel at the Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakesh, Morocco, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the UN speaks to EFE in an interview, in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

The current head of United Nations' general assembly said on Tuesday the world needed to be educated on the issues of migration in order to fine-tune people's perception of diversity as something that should be enjoyed and celebrated.

María Fernanda Espinosa, the current president of the 73rd UN General Assembly, spoke to EFE on occasion of the global summit which saw over 150 countries on Monday adopt a Global Migration Pact in a historic move to collectively deal with migratory flows in a positive way.