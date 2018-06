A Palestinian protester throw stones during the clashes after Friday protest near the border east Gaza City, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The United Nations General Assembly will hold a special session next week to analyze the security situation in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

Wednesday's emergency meeting, called by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak, will start at 3 pm local time.