Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, (L), Director General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, (R), arrive on the podium, prior to the UN Secretary-General addressing a Special Session of the WTO's General Council, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, WTO, in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres defended dialogue and multilateral cooperation as a means to overcome commercial tensions, in reference to the trade war between the United States and China.

"It is essential that tensions continue to be resolved through multilateral dialogue and cooperation," Guterres said in Geneva on Friday in the first address given by a UN official to the governing body of the World Trade Organization (WTO).