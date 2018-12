A South Korean train transporting dozens of South Korean officials runs on the rails which leads to North Korea, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

A South Korean soldier stands next the train that was to travel across the border into North Korea for a joint inspection, at the Dorasan Station in Paju, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

The border gate of rail tracks inside the demilitarized zone is opened for a South Korean train to pass through near the western border city of Paju, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption for North and South Korea to hold a joint event for their railway and roads connection project, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.

"Consultations over the groundbreaking ceremony with the council's North Korea sanctions committee were wrapped up Monday, New York time," a Seoul foreign ministry official said, according to the agency.