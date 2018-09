A Myanmar border guard stands near a fence of Rohingya refugees and makeshift houses at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar's army chief condemned the United Nations for interfering in the sovereignty of the country, after UN experts recently said it had found elements of deliberate genocide of the Rohingya minority in western Myanmar.

This is the first reaction of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing after a group of UN experts recommended that the military chief and other senior officers of the Myanmar army be investigated over the rapes and killings of Rohingyas in Rakhine state.