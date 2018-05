Medics carry a Palestinian demonstrator on a stretcher after being injured during a protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Gaza-Israeli border, in Abu Safia, Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres (L) and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (R), the leader of the Austrian Peoples Party (OeVP), during a press statement after their meeting at the Ferderal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (unseen), the leader of the Austrian Peoples Party (OeVP), during a press statement after their meeting at the Ferderal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

The secretary-general of the United Nations expressed his concern Monday over the outburst of violence in the Gaza Strip, where dozens of Palestinian protesters have been killed by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem.

Antonio Guterres spoke to journalists in Austria, where he held a press conference with the country's chancellor, Sebastian Kurz.