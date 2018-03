Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, answers questions from journalists about the Follow-up to the High Commissioner for Human Rights annual report at the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, answers questions from journalists about the Follow-up to the High Commissioner for Human Rights annual report at the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday condemned the brutality of the Syrian conflict as well as the impunity that characterizes it.

"The Syrian conflict has been characterized by its absolute disregard for even the most minimal standards of principle and law," Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a speech at the UN headquarters.