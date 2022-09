UN holds 1st-ever meeting to advance needs of terrorism victims

The United Nations on 8 September 2022 opened an unprecedented two-day meeting aimed at addressing key issues affecting victims of terrorism. Attended by 600 people both in-person and online, including survivors, diplomats, experts and representatives from civil society, academia and the private sector, the event marked the first time a UN conference on that scourge has focused on the victims as opposed to the perpetrators. EFE/Angel Colmenares

