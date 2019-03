Wreckage lies at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, 10 March 2019. All passengers onboard the scheduled flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, have died, the airlines says. EFE-EPA/STR

A heavy machinery works at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, 10 March 2019. All passengers onboard the scheduled flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, have died, the airlines says. EFE-EPA/STR

The score of United Nations employees who died over the weekend in a plane crash in Ethiopia were remembered here Monday.

The Security Council and the General Assembly each observed a minute of silence to commemorate all 157 people from 35 different countries who were killed when the Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed Sunday.