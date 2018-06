UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a tribute to 128 peacekeepers and other personnel who died during peacekeeping operations in 2017, as well as two experts who were murdered last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at UN headquarters in New York, United States, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Mark Garten

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a tribute to 128 peacekeepers and other personnel who died during peacekeeping operations in 2017, as well as two experts who were murdered last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at UN headquarters in New York, United States, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Mark Garten

The United Nations paid tribute on Friday to 128 peacekeepers and other personnel who died during peacekeeping operations in 2017, as well as two experts who were murdered last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

They were all posthumously awarded with the Dag Hammarskjöld medal, named after a Swedish diplomat who served as the head of the United Nations from 1953 to 1961, the year he died during a UN mission.