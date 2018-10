Brune Poirson (L) minister of State to the Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak during the inaugural ceremony of the Global RE-INVEST India-ISA Partnership Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo'and first General Assembly of the India-initiated International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres react during the inaugural ceremony of the Global RE-INVEST India-ISA Partnership Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo'and first General Assembly of the India-initiated International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the inaugural ceremony of the global RE-INVEST India-ISA Partnership Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo'and first General Assembly of the India-initiated International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The United Nations on Wednesday awarded the Indian prime minister with its top environment award, recognizing his efforts to reduce plastic use and promote solar energy in the country.

Narendra Modi was the joint recipient of the Champions of the Earth award in the Policy Leadership category, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, for developing long term environment programs.