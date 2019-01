Dariel (16) shows part of her lunch: vegetables that she got begging for food at the entrance of a shopping center in the 'Chacao' district, in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuela's government has invited the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit the country, the organization said Friday.

The UNHCHR has requested it be able to send a team to the South American nation prior to an official visit to ensure Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president who currently heads the human rights office, had full access to the country.