Lilian Tintori (r), the wife of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, leads a demonstration with relatives of Venezuelan "political prisoners" at the United Nations offices in Caracas on Oct. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA

Friends and family of Venezuelan "political prisoners" on Thursday urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the country to verify the conditions that incarcerated opponents to the Maduro regime are in.

"We are all relatives of political prisoners and we are demanding that the UN send the high commissioner for human rights to Venezuela," Lilian Tintori, the wife of imprisoned social leader Leopoldo Lopez, told reporters.