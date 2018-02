United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'Äôad al-Hussein delivers his speech during the Jakarta International Conversation on Human Rights in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rohingya children wait in a queue to collect food in a camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2017.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday denounced the Myanmar military's operation which has led to over 688,000 members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya ethnicity fleeing to Bangladesh.

Zeid Ra'ad Al Husein was speaking in Jakarta at the start of an official visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.