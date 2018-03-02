A Syrian government soldier stands near damaged buildings of the besieged rebels-held Eastern Ghouta as seen from the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

The United Nations Human Rights Council has agreed to hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held enclave outside the Syrian capital Damascus where fresh bombing was reported early Friday despite a Russian-backed humanitarian pause in hostilities.

The inter-continental Geneva-based forum comprising 47 states is from 2 pm GMT to debate the situation in Eastern Ghouta, an area home to around 400,000 that has been besieged by the Syrian regime since 2013 and was subjected to an exceptional period of violence last week that left over 600 people dead, prompting the UN Security Council to pass a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire across all of Syria.