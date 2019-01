Agnes Callamard, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Summary or Arbitrary Execution, attends a forum entitled 'Drug Issues, Different Perspectives: A Policy Forum' at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Turkish forensic policemen walk in front of the back yard of The Saudi Consulate during second investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

A protester wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with a red painted hands during the demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

A team of United Nations experts is set to carry out an investigation into the killing of a prominent Saudi Arabian journalist inside his country's consulate in Istanbul, the organization said in a statement Friday.

Agnès Callamard, a UN human rights expert and special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, would be tasked with leading the international inquiry into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the statement released by the organization's human rights office said.