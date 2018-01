US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United Nation's human rights office on Friday said that derogatory remarks made by the United States president regarding the nations of El Salvador and Haiti were racist.

Rupert Colville, a spokesperson for the UN high commissioner for human rights, condemned reports that Donald Trump had characterized the two countries as "shitholes" during a meeting Thursday with lawmakers on a bipartisan immigration deal.