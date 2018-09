A person participates in the ongoing protests against President Daniel Ortega's Government in Managua, Nicaragua, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JORGE TORRES

The United Nations on Tuesday said it regretted the Nicaraguan government's decision to expel its team of experts a day after they published a report on human rights violations allegedly carried out in the country during a period of protests that began in April.

A spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell, said the organization would continue to monitor the situation in the Central American country remotely.