The United Nations office for human rights released a report Friday severely condemning serious human rights abuses and an absence of the rule of law in Venezuela and said there was a strong case to bring the country before the International Criminal Court.

The scathing analysis from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights accused the authorities in the restive South American nation of failing to bring perpetrators responsible for human rights violations, such as the use of excessive force and the extrajudicial killing of protesters, to justice.