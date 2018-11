Yemenis wait to get their children vaccinated during an anti-polio vaccination campaign at a health center in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock gives a news conference upon his arrival in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator said Thursday that parties involved in the Yemeni conflict must agree to a ceasefire to ensure the distribution of humanitarian supplies.

Mark Lowcock's statement came at a press conference upon his arrival for a three-day visit to war-torn Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries.