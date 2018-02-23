Three governors and 38 high-ranking military officials in South Sudan could be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to a report by a United Nations commission released Friday.
In 2013, a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar devolved into a civil war that left up to tens of thousands dead, forced millions to flee the country and led to a famine being declared, with levels of violence not abating throughout several attempts at peace talks and ceasefires.