Three governors and 38 high-ranking military officials in South Sudan could be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to a report by a United Nations commission released Friday.

In 2013, a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar devolved into a civil war that left up to tens of thousands dead, forced millions to flee the country and led to a famine being declared, with levels of violence not abating throughout several attempts at peace talks and ceasefires.