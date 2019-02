Palestinians protesters run for cover from tear-gas fired fro Israeli soldiers during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City, Gaza Stip, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry said Thursday that Israel may have committed war crimes against Palestinian protesters during the 2018 Gaza protests, during which 189 Palestinians were killed mostly by Israeli fire.

Among the deceased were 35 children, three paramedics and two journalists said the commission in a report set to be presented at the ongoing 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Mar. 18 in Geneva.