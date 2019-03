Palestinian youths hurl objects towards Israeli forces during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas grenade fired by Israeli troops, during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Armed Israeli soldiers patrol the streets during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian youths erect, fuel and ignite a barrier of burning tires during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The United Nations denounced Israel's ongoing exploitation of Palestinian natural resources and its use of force during protests in occupied territory, both of which were deemed human rights violations, a special rapporteur said Monday.

Michael Lynk called on the international community to investigate what he described as mass killings of Palestinian demonstrators during protests in the Gaza Strip and condemned the 12-year blockade of resources Israel had imposed on the region.