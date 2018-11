A Yemeni soldier keeps watch as the motorcade of UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths leaves Sanaa International Airport, in Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (C) arrives at the Sanaa International Airport in Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (L) holds talks with a Houthi representative upon his arrival in Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen arrived in Sana'a Wednesday to hold meetings prior to a possible round of peace consultations between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.

Martin Griffiths was received at the airport by representatives of the rebel government, which controls the capital, as well as UN representatives in Yemen.