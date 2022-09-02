The United Nations special rapporteur for human rights in North Korea said she was concerned Friday about testimonies she collected from people who recently fled the country and spoke of the "very real possibility" of a famine.
UN North Korea rights rapporteur speaks of possible famine
UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights Elizabeth Salmon speaks during a press conference, in Seoul, South Korea, 02 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
