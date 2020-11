Distributing a coronavirus vaccine will pose a major logistical challenge, but it is one the world can handle given adequate planning, the head of transportation for the United Nations Children's Fund told Efe.EFE-EPA/Jean-Christophe Bott/File

"I believe we have to remain optimists," Pablo Panadero said via video-conference from Copenhagen, where the Unicef Supply Center is located. "We are working 24 hours a day to improve the preparation."