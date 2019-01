Agnes Callamard (3rd-L), UN special rapporteur on executions speaking with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/CEM OZDEL/TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY

Agnes Callamard (L), UN special rapporteur on executions, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/CEM OZDEL/TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY

A team of United Nations experts arrived in Ankara on Monday to begin an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside his country's consulate in Istanbul, the Turkish foreign ministry confirmed.

UN human rights expert Agnès Callamard, accompanied by British lawyer Helena Kennedy and forensic professor Duarte Nuno Vieira from the University of Coimbra, was received by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.