The Latin American economy is facing the possibility of another lost decade due to Covid-19 and cannot expect any help from the United States because the government in Washington "has no sense of community," the head of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) told Efe.

Looking beyond the current pandemic, which has claimed more than 75,000 lives around the world, Alicia Barcena said that the nations of Latin America must focus on genuine regional integration and "re-think" globalization.