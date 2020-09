A general view as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2014 (reissued 14 September 2020). EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

A general view shows the General Assembly Hall as candidates for the post of United Nations Secretary-General (back) attend a Global town hall meeting at United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 12 July 2016 (reissued 14 September 2020). EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

President of the UN general assembly Volkan Bozkir talks with journalists during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, 10 August 2020 (reissued 14 September 2020). EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The United Nations General Assembly opened its 75th session Tuesday in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and in an increasingly fractured world where multilateral institutions were questioned.

With protective masks and socially distanced seating, diplomats from the 193 member states gathered in the General Assembly’s hemicycle to inaugurate the new session, a week before the start of the annual debate between leaders, which for the first time will be held virtually. EFE-EPA