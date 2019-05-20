The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) presented Monday an ambitious development plan in collaboration with the governments of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to combat the causes of massive migration in the region.
"It's an innovative proposal because it sees development in Central America as the way to make migration something that is a choice rather than forced," the executive secretary of ECLAC, Alicia Barcena, said during the presentation of the program at the National Palace of Mexico.