Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks on May 20, 2019, at the presentation of an ambitious development plan designed by the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in collaboration with the governments of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to combat the causes of massive migration in the region. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Alicia Barcena (l.), executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) meets with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (r.) on May 20, 2019, at the presentation of an ambitious development plan to combat the causes of massive migration in the region. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Alicia Barcena, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), presents on Monday, May 20, 2019, an ambitious development plan in collaboration with the governments of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to combat the causes of massive migration in the region. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) presented Monday an ambitious development plan in collaboration with the governments of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to combat the causes of massive migration in the region.

"It's an innovative proposal because it sees development in Central America as the way to make migration something that is a choice rather than forced," the executive secretary of ECLAC, Alicia Barcena, said during the presentation of the program at the National Palace of Mexico.