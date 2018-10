The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change kicked off its 48th session in the South Korean city of Incheon on Monday to approve a report, which seeks to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Around 570 representatives from 135 countries are taking part in the five-day meeting, whose mission is to review and approve the adoption of the "Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C ."