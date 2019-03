United nations employees pay their respects on March,15, 2019 to the victims of the plane crash in Ethiopia in New York. EPA- EFE/ Justin Lane

Photo courtesy of the UN of secretary general, Antonio Guterres, speaking during the tribute to the victims of the plane crash in Ethiopia, on March 15,2019at the branch headquarters in New York (USA). EPA-EFE/Manuel Elias/ONU/editorial use only

The secretary general of the UN Antonio Guterres, during the tribute to the victims of the plane crash in Ethiopia, on March 15,2019 at the branch headquarters in New York (USA). EPA-EFE/ Justin Lane

The United Nations paid tribute Friday to the 21 employees killed in this week's plane crash in Ethiopia, one of the worst tragedies for the world body in recent years.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres placed a wreath in the victims' honor during a ceremony at UN headquarters in New York.