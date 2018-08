The special rapporteur of the UN on the rights of indigenous peoples Victoria Tauli-Corpuz participates in a press conference for the presentation of her preliminary report, in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

United Nations human rights experts on Monday welcomed the Philippine government's decision to remove a UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples from a list of members of political parties considered to be terrorists.

The government's decision will allow Special Rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz to return to her home country, having stayed away for months for fear of being arrested.