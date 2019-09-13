Photo taken Sept. 12, 2019, at United Nations headquarters and provided by the UN showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (l); the head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos (c); and the adjunct secretary-general of the General Assembly and Conference Management, Movses Abelian (r) participating in an informal meeting on the UN plan to encourage greater public education and security measures for religious sites around the world. EFE-EPA/Eskinder Debebe/UN/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo taken Sept. 12, 2019, at United Nations headquarters and provided by the UN showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (r); the head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos (l) participating in an informal meeting on the UN plan to encourage greater public education and security measures for religious sites around the world. EFE-EPA/Eskinder Debebe/UN/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Greater efforts to educate and raise awareness among the public, as well as more security measures, are some of the United Nations' recommendations to respond to the increase in attacks on religious sites, according to a plan presented by the international organization on Thursday.

The initiative was launched after the attacks last March on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in which about 50 people died, and given the evidence that such attacks are increasing in frequency all around the world.