efe-epaBy Mario Villar United Nations

Greater efforts to educate and raise awareness among the public, as well as more security measures, are some of the United Nations' recommendations to respond to the increase in attacks on religious sites, according to a plan presented by the international organization on Thursday.

The initiative was launched after the attacks last March on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in which about 50 people died, and given the evidence that such attacks are increasing in frequency all around the world.