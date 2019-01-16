The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet of Chile, attends a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations' top human rights official said Wednesday that at least 890 people have died during the violence between rival ethnic groups that erupted last month in a western region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ethnic clashes broke out between Dec. 16-18 among the Banunu and Batende communities in four villages of the Yumbi region – a part of the greater Mai-Ndombe province, located to the north of the capital, Kinshasa, on the banks of the Congo River that separates Africa's second-largest country from its neighbor, the Republic of the Congo-Brazzaville.