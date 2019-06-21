Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 21, 2019, wrapping up his five-day trip to Seoul to gather information for a report that he is to submit to the UN General Assembly in October. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea said on Friday that China appears to be intensifying efforts to track down North Korean defectors on its territory and often deports them back to their native country, where they face severe torture.

In a press conference in Seoul to brief the press about his latest visit to South Korea, during which he met officials and activists, Tomas Ojea Quintana said that he had been receiving an increasing number of reports of North Korean defectors - including children - being detained in China, signaling a hardening stance in Beijing on the issue.